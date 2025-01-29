Outrage Erupts Over Viral Video of Women Chased by SUV with Political Flag

A viral videoclip depicting an alarming incident in Tamil Nadu has surfaced, showing an SUV, bearing a DMK flag, reportedly chasing and intimidating women in a car. This footage has sparked widespread political outrage as opposition parties demand accountability and urgent action from the state's ruling government.

AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed his shock at the visuals, questioning the safety of women under the current government. Palaniswami criticized the ruling DMK, suggesting party identification, like the DMK flag, is misused for committing crimes against women. He emphasized the need for a prompt and unbiased police investigation.

BJP state president K Annamalai echoed these concerns, underscoring the deteriorating safety for women in Tamil Nadu. He urged the government to bolster police patrols and improve infrastructure. Meanwhile, the Tamil Nadu police have initiated an investigation to find the drivers involved in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)