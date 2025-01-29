Hyderabad Police Unmask International Rs 93 Lakh Trading Fraud

The cyber crime unit of Hyderabad police has dismantled a Rs 93 lakh trading fraud, leading to the arrest of two private-sector bank employees and a businessman. The accused were reportedly part of a wider network of cybercriminals operating across India, Nepal, and China.

According to the police, the criminals enticed unsuspecting individuals with promises of high returns. One victim, persuaded via social media and a messaging app group, invested nearly Rs 94 lakh, only to discover it was a scam. The accused facilitated the scam by creating numerous mule bank accounts using fake identities, benefiting from commissions.

Further investigations revealed fraudulent transactions worth Rs 23 crore, connecting the accused to 20 similar cases nationwide. A major operation led to 52 arrests across various states, solving 33 cases, underscoring the extensive reach of the cyber fraud network.

(With inputs from agencies.)