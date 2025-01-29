Left Menu

Kashmir MP Seeks Bail to Attend Parliament Amid Terrifying Accusations

Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer is petitioning the Delhi High Court for interim bail in a terror-funding case. He seeks parole to fulfill parliamentary duties but remains in custody amid serious allegations. His legal counsel stresses the urgency of addressing his bail plea to ensure constituency representation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:28 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • India

In a significant legal development, Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer has moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail. Faced with serious allegations in a terror-funding case, Engineer wishes to attend the crucial budget session of Parliament, highlighting his role as a representative of Baramulla constituency.

During a court session on January 23, the High Court sought the stand of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and scheduled further hearing on January 30. Engineer's legal team contends that failing to expedite his bail plea compromises his constituency's representation during legislative sessions.

The case's complexity stems from jurisdictional issues, with Engineer's petition urging either swift resolution by the lower court or direct High Court involvement. The charges are grave, involving alleged links with Pakistan-based terror masterminds, adding a layer of urgency to the court's decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)

