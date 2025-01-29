Kashmir MP Seeks Bail to Attend Parliament Amid Terrifying Accusations

In a significant legal development, Jammu and Kashmir MP Rashid Engineer has moved the Delhi High Court seeking interim bail. Faced with serious allegations in a terror-funding case, Engineer wishes to attend the crucial budget session of Parliament, highlighting his role as a representative of Baramulla constituency.

During a court session on January 23, the High Court sought the stand of the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and scheduled further hearing on January 30. Engineer's legal team contends that failing to expedite his bail plea compromises his constituency's representation during legislative sessions.

The case's complexity stems from jurisdictional issues, with Engineer's petition urging either swift resolution by the lower court or direct High Court involvement. The charges are grave, involving alleged links with Pakistan-based terror masterminds, adding a layer of urgency to the court's decision-making process.

(With inputs from agencies.)