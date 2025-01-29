Left Menu

Kerala Brewery Controversy: Government Faces Opposition Fire

The Kerala government has denied allegations by the UDF about the allocation of liquor plants. State Excise Minister, M B Rajesh, accused the opposition of a false campaign. A cabinet note shows no department consultations occurred. The government claims transparency while asserting no groundwater use in the project.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 29-01-2025 17:48 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 17:48 IST
Kerala Brewery Controversy: Government Faces Opposition Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Kerala government has firmly denied the allegations raised by the opposition UDF concerning the allocation of liquor manufacturing plants in Palakkad district. The State Excise Minister, M B Rajesh, accused the Congress-led opposition of launching a baseless campaign against a significant project.

Addressing the media, Rajesh highlighted that the cabinet note related to the project was publicly available, disputing the opposition's claims of secrecy. He asserted that the government's actions have been transparent and that the opposition's criticisms aimed to disrupt the project, supposedly to benefit interests in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The opposition alleges corruption, citing a cabinet note that no departments were consulted. Rajesh emphasized rainwater harvesting as the project's sole water source, refuting environmental concerns. Despite calls for clarity, the government holds firm on its decision to allocate the brewery unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025