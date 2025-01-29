Kerala Brewery Controversy: Government Faces Opposition Fire

The Kerala government has firmly denied the allegations raised by the opposition UDF concerning the allocation of liquor manufacturing plants in Palakkad district. The State Excise Minister, M B Rajesh, accused the Congress-led opposition of launching a baseless campaign against a significant project.

Addressing the media, Rajesh highlighted that the cabinet note related to the project was publicly available, disputing the opposition's claims of secrecy. He asserted that the government's actions have been transparent and that the opposition's criticisms aimed to disrupt the project, supposedly to benefit interests in Karnataka and Maharashtra.

The opposition alleges corruption, citing a cabinet note that no departments were consulted. Rajesh emphasized rainwater harvesting as the project's sole water source, refuting environmental concerns. Despite calls for clarity, the government holds firm on its decision to allocate the brewery unit.

(With inputs from agencies.)