Taliban Relocation Effort: A Minor Step in Pakistan-Afghanistan Relations
Afghanistan's Taliban government has moved some family members of the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan from border areas in an attempt to ease tensions with Pakistan. However, the move is viewed as insufficient to meet Pakistan's demands. The UAE played a role in encouraging dialogue between the two countries.
In a recent development, Afghanistan's interim Taliban government has relocated several family members of the outlawed Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) from critical border regions to other areas within the country. The move appears to be an attempt to mitigate Pakistan's mounting frustration over perceived terrorist threats.
According to a senior Pakistani official, although this step was confirmed, it is seen as inadequate in addressing Pakistan's deep-seated security concerns. This shift in Taliban policy reportedly followed pressure from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), urging Kabul to respond to Islamabad's anxieties regarding TTP's cross-border activities.
The Express Tribune reported that the Taliban's acting interior minister, Sirajuddin Haqqani, along with the intelligence chief, engaged with UAE leaders in discussions to resolve the issue. Despite no official statements to corroborate these talks, sources acknowledge the UAE's intermediating role. Nonetheless, Pakistan remains skeptical of Taliban assurances, as they perceive these actions as minimal in combatting TTP's presence in Afghanistan.
