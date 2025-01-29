Left Menu

Statue Standoff Sparks Tensions in Aligarh

In Bheempur village, Aligarh, clashes erupted over a disputed land patch after a group attempted to install a statue of BR Ambedkar. Opposition leaders sought peace, while police booked 171 individuals, predominantly unnamed. Authorities remain discreet to deter any further unrest.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 29-01-2025 19:09 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 19:09 IST
Tensions subsided in Bheempur village, Aligarh district on Wednesday, following violent clashes over erecting a BR Ambedkar statue that left two officers injured.

The altercation emerged between rival groups over conflicting land claims, leading to arson incidents, including the torching of four bikes.

Opposition figures from the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party visited on Wednesday, advocating for peace and urging authorities to prevent reignition of tensions. Police charged 171 individuals under numerous legal provisions, while local leader Santosh Kumar Jatav called for detainees' release to stabilize the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)

