Statue Standoff Sparks Tensions in Aligarh

Tensions subsided in Bheempur village, Aligarh district on Wednesday, following violent clashes over erecting a BR Ambedkar statue that left two officers injured.

The altercation emerged between rival groups over conflicting land claims, leading to arson incidents, including the torching of four bikes.

Opposition figures from the Samajwadi Party and Bahujan Samaj Party visited on Wednesday, advocating for peace and urging authorities to prevent reignition of tensions. Police charged 171 individuals under numerous legal provisions, while local leader Santosh Kumar Jatav called for detainees' release to stabilize the area.

