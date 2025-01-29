Critique of 'VIP Culture' and UCC: Congress Calls Out BJP Mismanagement
Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate criticized the Uttar Pradesh government, blaming 'VIP culture' for a tragic stampede at Maha Kumbh, resulting in 30 deaths. She condemned BJP's Uniform Civil Code strategy, deeming it a distraction from pressing national issues and critiqued Assam's illegal mining and youth unemployment under BJP leadership.
On Wednesday, Supriya Shrinate, Congress spokesperson, accused the Uttar Pradesh government of mismanagement due to 'VIP culture' following a stampede at Maha Kumbh that resulted in at least 30 fatalities.
During a press conference in Guwahati, Shrinate criticized the BJP for using the Uniform Civil Code as a diversionary tactic, labeling it a 'hot air balloon' to distract from significant national problems.
At the press event, she also targeted Assam's Chief Minister and the pervasive illegal mining in the state, which she claims contributes to youth exodus and corruption.
(With inputs from agencies.)
