Egypt Rejects Trump's Proposal: A Stand for Justice and Security

In a steadfast declaration, President Abdel Fattah Al-Sisi announced that Egypt will not participate in the displacement of Palestinians from Gaza, labeling such action as an 'act of injustice' with dire implications for Egyptian security. Al-Sisi made his position clear during a press conference alongside Kenya's President William Ruto, countering a recent proposal by Donald Trump.

Trump had suggested that Egypt and Jordan should accommodate Palestinians from Gaza, described as a 'demolition site' following extensive Israeli bombardment. Responding to this, President Al-Sisi emphasized Egypt's commitment to working with the new U.S. administration to achieve a peaceful two-state solution between Israel and the Palestinians.

The Palestinian leadership, along with both Egyptian and Jordanian foreign ministries, have consistently rejected ideas of displacement. The controversy comes amid ongoing conflict and turmoil in Gaza, fueling tension in the already strained Middle Eastern geopolitics.

(With inputs from agencies.)