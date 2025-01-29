Left Menu

The Fall of Goma: A Crisis with Deep Roots

The M23 rebels, supported by Rwanda, have captured Goma, the capital of an eastern province in the Democratic Republic of Congo. Accusations fly between Congo and Rwanda amid denials. Historical tensions trace back to Rwanda's 1994 genocide, influencing persistent regional unrest and international trials to address war crimes.

Updated: 29-01-2025 19:51 IST
The Fall of Goma: A Crisis with Deep Roots
The escalating conflict in the Democratic Republic of Congo has seen the M23 rebels, allegedly backed by Rwanda, seize the eastern provincial capital of Goma. This development highlights long-standing tensions between Congo and Rwanda, with accusations and denials surrounding the latter's involvement.

Despite Rwanda's firm denials, the nation has simultaneously committed to pursuing those responsible for the 1994 genocide, some of whom have reportedly aligned with Congolese forces. The genocide itself remains a critical historical event, with over a million lives lost and its legacy impacting regional dynamics today.

Efforts to address the wartime atrocities continue, including trials at the International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda, where many have been convicted. This ongoing regional fallout underscores the complexities and enduring nature of conflict and justice in Central Africa.

