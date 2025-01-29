Top Jammu and Kashmir Police Official Applauds Security Teams' Terrorism Efforts

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat made a significant visit to forward operating bases along the Kathua-Doda border on Wednesday, recognizing the special security teams for their proactive stance against terrorism.

Accompanied by top officials including Additional DGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain and DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range Shiv Kumar Sharma, the DGP engaged with various ranks of the security forces. Police spokespersons relayed that DGP Prabhat received updates on the prevailing security scenario and the challenges faced.

Emphasizing operational alertness and determined execution of strategies, Prabhat appreciated the commitment of special teams. Updates on strengthening the security grid and addressing local issues were also provided by DIG Sharma and senior Army officers.

