Top Jammu and Kashmir Police Official Applauds Security Teams' Terrorism Efforts
The Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, visited security bases along the Kathua-Doda border in Jammu and Kashmir to commend the special security teams for their proactive efforts against terrorism. He was briefed on the security situation and the initiatives to strengthen the security grid.
- Country:
- India
Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat made a significant visit to forward operating bases along the Kathua-Doda border on Wednesday, recognizing the special security teams for their proactive stance against terrorism.
Accompanied by top officials including Additional DGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain and DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range Shiv Kumar Sharma, the DGP engaged with various ranks of the security forces. Police spokespersons relayed that DGP Prabhat received updates on the prevailing security scenario and the challenges faced.
Emphasizing operational alertness and determined execution of strategies, Prabhat appreciated the commitment of special teams. Updates on strengthening the security grid and addressing local issues were also provided by DIG Sharma and senior Army officers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
SSB Foils Human Trafficking: Nepalese Girl Rescued at India-Nepal Border
Situation along northern border sensitive but stable: Army chief.
Tensions at Border: Pakistan's Call for Afghan Cooperation
Special attention being given to develop modern equipment and critical infrastructure at northern border: Army chief.
Human Trafficking Racket Busted at India-Bangladesh Border