Left Menu

Top Jammu and Kashmir Police Official Applauds Security Teams' Terrorism Efforts

The Director General of Police, Nalin Prabhat, visited security bases along the Kathua-Doda border in Jammu and Kashmir to commend the special security teams for their proactive efforts against terrorism. He was briefed on the security situation and the initiatives to strengthen the security grid.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:33 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:33 IST
Top Jammu and Kashmir Police Official Applauds Security Teams' Terrorism Efforts
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat made a significant visit to forward operating bases along the Kathua-Doda border on Wednesday, recognizing the special security teams for their proactive stance against terrorism.

Accompanied by top officials including Additional DGP Jammu Zone Anand Jain and DIG Jammu-Kathua-Samba Range Shiv Kumar Sharma, the DGP engaged with various ranks of the security forces. Police spokespersons relayed that DGP Prabhat received updates on the prevailing security scenario and the challenges faced.

Emphasizing operational alertness and determined execution of strategies, Prabhat appreciated the commitment of special teams. Updates on strengthening the security grid and addressing local issues were also provided by DIG Sharma and senior Army officers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025