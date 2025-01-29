Left Menu

Rajasthan Recruitment Scam: Nine Arrested in High Court LDC Exam Fraud

The Rajasthan Police Special Operations Group arrested nine individuals for alleged fraud in the High Court LDC recruitment exam. The investigation continues, with over 18 others under suspicion. The scam involved acquiring exam papers illegally and solving them via Bluetooth technology. The main orchestrator is already jailed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 29-01-2025 20:56 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 20:56 IST
Rajasthan Recruitment Scam: Nine Arrested in High Court LDC Exam Fraud
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has apprehended nine individuals accused of illicitly obtaining employment as lower division clerks (LDCs) in the high court.

More than 18 others are currently being scrutinized for their suspected involvement in the High Court LDC recruitment exam scam of 2022. The group allegedly secured exam papers illegally.

According to Additional Director General V.K. Singh, the accused used electronic means such as Bluetooth to solve the papers for candidates. Raids across nine districts have been conducted in relation to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

Neymar Departs Al-Hilal: A Disappointing Stint Concludes

 Global
2
Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

Wallabies Gear Up for Epic Clash with Fiji Ahead of Lions Series

 Australia
3
Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

Starmer and Reeves Announce Bold Pension Sector Reforms

 Global
4
DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

DeepSeek's AI Revolution Sparks Global Tech Stock Selloff

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025