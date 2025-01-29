Rajasthan Recruitment Scam: Nine Arrested in High Court LDC Exam Fraud

The Special Operations Group (SOG) of the Rajasthan Police has apprehended nine individuals accused of illicitly obtaining employment as lower division clerks (LDCs) in the high court.

More than 18 others are currently being scrutinized for their suspected involvement in the High Court LDC recruitment exam scam of 2022. The group allegedly secured exam papers illegally.

According to Additional Director General V.K. Singh, the accused used electronic means such as Bluetooth to solve the papers for candidates. Raids across nine districts have been conducted in relation to the case.

(With inputs from agencies.)