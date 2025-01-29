Karnataka Asserts Rights Over Bangalore Palace Grounds

The Karnataka government has taken a decisive step to establish its authority over the expansive Bangalore Palace grounds by issuing an ordinance. This government action comes in the wake of the state cabinet's earlier decision to deny the issuance of Transferable Development Rights (TDR) to the Mysuru royal family concerning a crucial 16-acre section within the extensive property.

The ordinance, aligned with the Bangalore Palace (Acquisition and Transfer) Act of 1996, responds to significant economic concerns. The cabinet considered the Rs 3,014 crore valuation for acquiring 16 acres for a mere two-kilometer road development unsustainable, particularly against a total property valuation of Rs 11 crore for the entire 472-acre estate.

The state administration's move hopes to ensure state interests are prioritized as constitutional appeals are pending in the Supreme Court. Potential financial ramifications loom if the court mandates the approval of TDR, an irreversible action that could strain state and nearby lands' economic resources.

