Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Trump Associates

U.S. prosecutors have decided to dismiss the criminal case against Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, associates of President Donald Trump, accused of obstructing a probe into Trump's document mishandling. Both parties did not oppose the decision, marking the closure of two prosecutions by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 29-01-2025 21:40 IST | Created: 29-01-2025 21:40 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant legal development, U.S. prosecutors moved to dismiss criminal charges against two individuals linked to President Donald Trump. The associates, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, were accused of obstructing an investigation into Trump's mishandling of classified documents.

The court filing revealed that both Nauta, Trump's personal valet, and De Oliveira, a property manager, did not contest the prosecutors' decision to drop the case. This decision concludes the prosecutions initiated by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Jack Smith, who spearheaded the investigations, recently resigned from the Justice Department. His departure comes as Trump is poised for a potential return to the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)

