Prosecutors Drop Charges Against Trump Associates

In a significant legal development, U.S. prosecutors moved to dismiss criminal charges against two individuals linked to President Donald Trump. The associates, Walt Nauta and Carlos De Oliveira, were accused of obstructing an investigation into Trump's mishandling of classified documents.

The court filing revealed that both Nauta, Trump's personal valet, and De Oliveira, a property manager, did not contest the prosecutors' decision to drop the case. This decision concludes the prosecutions initiated by Special Counsel Jack Smith.

Jack Smith, who spearheaded the investigations, recently resigned from the Justice Department. His departure comes as Trump is poised for a potential return to the presidency.

(With inputs from agencies.)