Left Menu

Senator Bob Menendez's Dramatic Downfall: 11-Year Sentence

Former US Senator Bob Menendez received an 11-year prison sentence for accepting bribes and acting as Egypt's agent, using his political influence in exchange for cash, gold, and other valuables. The conviction marks a significant decline from his previously established political career. Menendez plans to appeal.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 30-01-2025 02:20 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 02:20 IST
Senator Bob Menendez's Dramatic Downfall: 11-Year Sentence
Bob Menendez

Former US Senator Bob Menendez was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday, marking a dramatic end to his notable career. The New Jersey Democrat was convicted of accepting bribes in the form of cash and gold bars, while also acting as an agent for Egypt.

Prosecutors revealed Menendez's illicit actions included trying to protect associates from criminal probes, engaging with Egyptian intelligence officials, and facilitating access to US military aid for Egypt, in return for a luxury car and substantial cash payments.

The 71-year-old politician, whose conviction last July shocked many, vows to appeal the decision. Meanwhile, Judge Sidney H. Stein also sentenced two New Jersey businessmen for their part in the bribery scheme.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025