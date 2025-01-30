Senator Bob Menendez's Dramatic Downfall: 11-Year Sentence
Former US Senator Bob Menendez received an 11-year prison sentence for accepting bribes and acting as Egypt's agent, using his political influence in exchange for cash, gold, and other valuables. The conviction marks a significant decline from his previously established political career. Menendez plans to appeal.
Former US Senator Bob Menendez was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday, marking a dramatic end to his notable career. The New Jersey Democrat was convicted of accepting bribes in the form of cash and gold bars, while also acting as an agent for Egypt.
Prosecutors revealed Menendez's illicit actions included trying to protect associates from criminal probes, engaging with Egyptian intelligence officials, and facilitating access to US military aid for Egypt, in return for a luxury car and substantial cash payments.
The 71-year-old politician, whose conviction last July shocked many, vows to appeal the decision. Meanwhile, Judge Sidney H. Stein also sentenced two New Jersey businessmen for their part in the bribery scheme.
