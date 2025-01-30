Senator Bob Menendez's Dramatic Downfall: 11-Year Sentence

Former US Senator Bob Menendez was sentenced to 11 years in prison on Wednesday, marking a dramatic end to his notable career. The New Jersey Democrat was convicted of accepting bribes in the form of cash and gold bars, while also acting as an agent for Egypt.

Prosecutors revealed Menendez's illicit actions included trying to protect associates from criminal probes, engaging with Egyptian intelligence officials, and facilitating access to US military aid for Egypt, in return for a luxury car and substantial cash payments.

The 71-year-old politician, whose conviction last July shocked many, vows to appeal the decision. Meanwhile, Judge Sidney H. Stein also sentenced two New Jersey businessmen for their part in the bribery scheme.

