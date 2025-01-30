Left Menu

DRC Prepares Strategic Response to M23 Rebellion

The Democratic Republic of Congo is planning a strategic response to reclaim territories that have been taken over by the M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda. President Felix Tshisekedi announced measures to recover the provincial capital Goma, while expressing openness to dialogue and diplomacy, including with Rwanda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kinshasa | Updated: 30-01-2025 04:00 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 04:00 IST
DRC Prepares Strategic Response to M23 Rebellion
  • Country:
  • Congo (Kinshasa)

The Democratic Republic of Congo is planning a strategic response to recover territories seized by the M23 rebels, who are reportedly backed by Rwanda. The rebels recently took control of the provincial capital Goma, a development that has escalated tensions in the region.

President Felix Tshisekedi, in a national address, outlined his government's plan to counter the advances of the M23 group. He asserted that efforts are being mobilized to reclaim the lost areas and ensure the stability of the nation.

Despite the aggressive stance, Tshisekedi emphasized his support for dialogue and diplomacy. He indicated willingness to engage in talks with Rwanda as part of efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sierra Leone's Investment Policy Reform: Progress, Challenges, and Future Prospects

How Corporate Tax Incentives Drive Sustainable Investment

Proactive Drought Risk Management: A New Approach to Resilience

The Future of Open Finance: Key Considerations for Policymakers

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025