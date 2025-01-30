DRC Prepares Strategic Response to M23 Rebellion

The Democratic Republic of Congo is planning a strategic response to recover territories seized by the M23 rebels, who are reportedly backed by Rwanda. The rebels recently took control of the provincial capital Goma, a development that has escalated tensions in the region.

President Felix Tshisekedi, in a national address, outlined his government's plan to counter the advances of the M23 group. He asserted that efforts are being mobilized to reclaim the lost areas and ensure the stability of the nation.

Despite the aggressive stance, Tshisekedi emphasized his support for dialogue and diplomacy. He indicated willingness to engage in talks with Rwanda as part of efforts to find a peaceful resolution to the conflict.

