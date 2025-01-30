Meta Settles $25 Million Trump Lawsuit

Meta has agreed to a $25 million settlement following a lawsuit initiated by former President Donald Trump. This legal action came after Meta suspended his accounts post the January 6 Capitol riots, according to confidential sources.

The agreement designates $22 million for a nonprofit that will transform into Trump's future presidential library, with the remaining funds allocated to legal fees and other litigants. The sources, who wished to remain anonymous, provided this information under conditions of confidentiality.

This settlement marks another instance of a major corporation resolving litigation with Trump, who has been known to pledge retribution against critics and adversaries. The Wall Street Journal was the first to break this story, noting that Meta and CEO Mark Zuckerberg are among several technology giants aiming to build bridges with the current Trump administration.

(With inputs from agencies.)