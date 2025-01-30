Left Menu

EU Unites to Fortify Elections Against Foreign Meddling

Twelve EU countries urge the European Commission to safeguard elections under the Digital Services Act. Expressing concerns over foreign interference, notably from Russia and China, they call for a dedicated body to protect election integrity. A coordinated response is deemed crucial for democratic stability.

Twelve European Union countries have joined forces, urging the European Commission to use the Digital Services Act to protect the integrity of upcoming elections. They have expressed concerns over foreign interference, notably from Russia and China, and are advocating for the creation of a dedicated EU body to tackle this issue.

The letter highlights how escalating threats of foreign interference pose a direct challenge to EU's stability and sovereignty. Recent incidents underscore the need for urgent and united action to safeguard elections across the bloc.

With Germany set for snap elections and Poland gearing up for a presidential vote, the commission's proactive measures become increasingly vital. It's imperative that large internet platforms comply with regulations to curb harmful content, as non-compliance could result in significant fines.

