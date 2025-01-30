Droning in the Dark: Russia's Latest Attack on Ukraine

In an overnight assault, Russia launched 81 drones targeting Ukraine, according to a statement released by the Ukrainian military on Thursday. The ongoing conflict saw the air force successfully intercept and shoot down 37 of these drones.

An additional 39 drones reportedly failed to reach predetermined targets, though details remain scarce concerning further specifics of the attack and its immediate impact.

The military statement did not clarify the fate of the remaining five drones, leaving their status ambiguous amidst the escalating tensions between the two nations.

(With inputs from agencies.)