Hostage Handover Amid Gaza Ceasefire

In a crucial development in the ongoing conflict, militants from Hamas and associated groups, including Islamic Jihad and the Popular Resistance Committees, arrived at a site in Khan Younis, Gaza. They were preparing for the handover of Israeli hostages on Thursday, as confirmed by multiple sources and witnesses.

According to the ceasefire deal details, the release of three Israeli hostages is expected in exchange for 110 Palestinian prisoners. The Islamic Jihad group announced via Telegram that they have completed the procedures to hand over two Israeli hostages, highlighting efforts to de-escalate the situation.

This agreement follows a series of intense confrontations between Israel and Gaza that resulted in significant casualties, including the death of Hamas leader Yahya Al-Sinwar. So far, seven Israeli captives have been released under this agreement, while Israel has reciprocated by freeing 290 Palestinian detainees.

(With inputs from agencies.)