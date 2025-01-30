Life Sentence for Ex-Deputy CM's Son in Grisly Family Murder

In a chilling reminder of familial discord, Harbhajan Singh Kanwar, the son of former Madhya Pradesh deputy chief minister Pyarelal Kanwar, was sentenced to life in prison for the grisly murders of his brother and two other family members. The court verdict, delivered on Wednesday, also convicted Harbhajan's wife and three accomplices in the chilling crime that unfolded from a property dispute.

District and Additional Sessions Judge (III) Sunil Kumar Nande found the accused guilty of murder, criminal conspiracy, and other charges. The brutality of the crime shocked the Bhaisma village in Chhattisgarh's Korba district when Harish Kanwar, his wife Sumitra, and their young daughter were slaughtered with sharp weapons.

Key evidence in the case involved a cellphone message where Harbhajan instructed his brother-in-law, Parmeshwar, signaling him to carry out the murder. The case exposed the dire consequences of familial disputes, as Harbhajan orchestrated the murders after escorting his family out, leaving an indelible mark on the region.

(With inputs from agencies.)