Smuggler's Web Unraveled: Massive Delhi Liquor Bust

Three individuals have been apprehended as part of a major crackdown on illegal liquor smuggling in Delhi's Outer North area, as police intensify efforts ahead of upcoming assembly polls.

Authorities succeeded in intercepting three vehicles carrying a significant load of illicit alcohol, amounting to thousands of quarters of country-made liquor.

The arrests include notorious smuggler Vikas, also known as 'Sonu Bihari', who has a lengthy criminal record, alongside Ravi Kant and Piku, both closely associated with the illegal liquor trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)