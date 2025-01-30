Left Menu

Smuggler's Web Unraveled: Massive Delhi Liquor Bust

Three individuals were arrested in Delhi for running an illegal liquor smuggling operation. Police seized three vehicles loaded with illicit alcohol. Key arrests include Vikas 'Sonu Bihari', linked to over 100 vendors, and Ravi Kant with Piku, both with criminal records. A police crackdown continues.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:09 IST
Three individuals have been apprehended as part of a major crackdown on illegal liquor smuggling in Delhi's Outer North area, as police intensify efforts ahead of upcoming assembly polls.

Authorities succeeded in intercepting three vehicles carrying a significant load of illicit alcohol, amounting to thousands of quarters of country-made liquor.

The arrests include notorious smuggler Vikas, also known as 'Sonu Bihari', who has a lengthy criminal record, alongside Ravi Kant and Piku, both closely associated with the illegal liquor trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

