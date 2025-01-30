Relief Fund Allocated for Injured Malayalis in Kuwait Fire
The Chief Minister's Relief Fund has allocated Rs 1 lakh each to 30 Malayalis injured in a fire at a workers' camp in Kuwait last year. The total compensation amounts to Rs 30 lakh. The fire, which occurred in June 2024, resulted in the death of 50 workers, including 46 Indians.
The Chief Minister's Relief Fund has announced an allocation of Rs 1 lakh each to 30 Malayalis who were injured in a catastrophic fire at a workers' camp in Kuwait last June. This relief amounts to a total of Rs 30 lakh, according to an official statement released on Thursday.
Prior to this, Rs 5 lakh had been allocated to the families of those who tragically lost their lives in the accident, demonstrating continued support for the victims and their families.
The fire, which broke out in the early hours of June 12, 2024, in Mangaf, Kuwait, claimed the lives of 50 migrant workers, including 46 Indians. Among the deceased, 23 hailed from Kerala, while approximately 50 Indians were injured in the tragic incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
