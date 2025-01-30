Left Menu

Relief Fund Allocated for Injured Malayalis in Kuwait Fire

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund has allocated Rs 1 lakh each to 30 Malayalis injured in a fire at a workers' camp in Kuwait last year. The total compensation amounts to Rs 30 lakh. The fire, which occurred in June 2024, resulted in the death of 50 workers, including 46 Indians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 30-01-2025 15:36 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 15:36 IST
Relief Fund Allocated for Injured Malayalis in Kuwait Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Chief Minister's Relief Fund has announced an allocation of Rs 1 lakh each to 30 Malayalis who were injured in a catastrophic fire at a workers' camp in Kuwait last June. This relief amounts to a total of Rs 30 lakh, according to an official statement released on Thursday.

Prior to this, Rs 5 lakh had been allocated to the families of those who tragically lost their lives in the accident, demonstrating continued support for the victims and their families.

The fire, which broke out in the early hours of June 12, 2024, in Mangaf, Kuwait, claimed the lives of 50 migrant workers, including 46 Indians. Among the deceased, 23 hailed from Kerala, while approximately 50 Indians were injured in the tragic incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tracking Urban Carbon: A New Era in Near-Real-Time Emissions Monitoring

Bangladesh’s Fish Supply at Risk as Climate Change Drives Salinity Increases

How Mass Exodus is Reshaping Venezuela’s Economy and Political Landscape

Access-Oriented Licensing: A Path to Affordable Health Technologies for All

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025