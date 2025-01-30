Left Menu

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla: The Courtroom Drama Unfolds

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of ex-president Jacob Zuma, faces court charges for allegedly inciting 2021 riots that resulted in over 300 deaths. She pleads not guilty, as the riots stemmed from unrest after her father's arrest. The chaos caused significant economic damage, and Zuma-Sambudla is now involved in politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:02 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:02 IST
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Duduzile Zuma-Sambudla, daughter of former South African president Jacob Zuma, faced court proceedings on Thursday over charges of inciting violence during the tumultuous 2021 riots, which resulted in over 300 fatalities. Her lawyer has confirmed she intends to plead not guilty to these charges.

The prosecution claims that Zuma-Sambudla's social media posts in July 2021 encouraged violent behavior amid unrest following her father's arrest for defying a court order related to a corruption inquiry. The initially focused outrage over Zuma's incarceration was exacerbated by frustrations over poverty and inequality, leading to rampant looting, infrastructure destruction, and approximately 350 deaths.

The riots are estimated to have caused financial damage amounting to 50 billion rand ($2.70 billion). Jacob Zuma, accompanying his daughter to the Durban court, observed as she was released on a warning pending her next court date in March. Following his own legal battles, Jacob Zuma has backed the new political party uMkhonto we Sizwe (MK), which made significant gains in the last election, affecting the African National Congress's (ANC) standing in parliament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

