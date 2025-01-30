Escalating Tensions in Congo: M23 Rebels' Southern Advance Stirs Regional Conflict
The M23 rebels, backed by Rwanda, have captured Goma in the Democratic Republic of Congo and are advancing south, escalating tensions in the region. International criticism mounts against Rwanda, while diplomatic efforts are ongoing, including a visit by France's Foreign Minister to Congo.
The M23 rebels, supported by Rwandan troops, have moved south from Goma, a major city in eastern Democratic Republic of Congo, having captured it earlier this week. This development marks a significant escalation in the long-standing conflict, drawing international attention and regional concern.
Rwanda faces sharp international condemnation for its role in the conflict, resulting in Germany and Britain threatening aid cuts. Despite these diplomatic pressures, M23's southward advance continues, with recent clashes occurring near the town of Nyabibwe.
French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot has arrived in Congo to engage in talks with President Felix Tshisekedi, seeking a diplomatic resolution amidst ongoing regional tensions. The situation remains volatile, with potential for broader conflict involving neighboring countries.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- M23
- rebels
- Congo
- conflict
- Rwanda
- Goma
- international
- criticism
- diplomacy
- escalation
ALSO READ
Raging Flames and Resilience: LA Battles Deadly Fires with International Support
Tees Set for Golf Glory: International Series India Debuts on Subcontinent
Colors and Flavors Soar at the International Kite and Sweet Festival 2025
Golf Titans Converge at International Series India
Germany Takes Center Stage at 48th International Kolkata Book Fair