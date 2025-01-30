Left Menu

Merit Over Connections: Governor Advocates Fair Selections

Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) stresses the importance of merit in public service commission selections during a meeting with Maharashtra Public Service Commission delegates. Emphasizing justice and equity, the governor highlighted the role of competent candidates in achieving India's developmental goals.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Itanagar | Updated: 30-01-2025 16:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 16:30 IST
K T Parnaik Image Credit: Twitter(@NorthernComd_IA)
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent gathering at Raj Bhavan, Arunachal Pradesh Governor Lt Gen K T Parnaik (Retd) emphasized the necessity of prioritizing merit as a core criterion for public service commission recommendations.

The meeting included a delegation from the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), led by Chairman Prof Pradip Lingfa and member Col Koj Tari (Retd) of APPSC, where impartial decision-making was discussed as vital for societal advancement.

Underscoring India's vision of Viksit Bharat@2047, the governor advocated for selecting competent candidates which can drive meaningful change and align with national developmental objectives, whilst acknowledging the progress and contributions made by Arunachal Pradesh in governance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

