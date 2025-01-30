Calcutta High Court Orders Fresh CID Probe into Undertrial Deaths

The Calcutta High Court has mandated a new investigation into the deaths of four undertrial prisoners in South 24 Parganas district. The court instructed West Bengal CID's ADG to select a senior officer to lead the inquiry, highlighting dissatisfaction with the previous investigation conducted by an inspector.

Rejecting calls from petitioners for a CBI investigation, the High Court stated that a senior CID officer would be suitably equipped to scrutinize the allegations of police wrongdoing. The court's decision aims to ensure transparency and impartiality, urging for a 'young and dynamic' officer free from prior biases.

The petition, filed by the Association for Protection of Democratic Rights, alleged that the deaths were suspicious and due to police-inflicted injuries. The court noted inconsistencies in the initial report, suggesting external injuries. Compensation was paid to the families, and the DGP was urged to oversee CCTV functionalities in police stations.

