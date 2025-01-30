Seeking Justice: Revisiting Sambhal's Riot Investigations
The Uttar Pradesh government's judicial commission, set up to investigate the Shahi Jama Masjid riots, is recording statements from officials and the public. Victims of past riots demand re-investigation, citing long-standing grievances and a lack of justice. The commission was formed after last year's violent clashes that resulted in fatalities.
The Uttar Pradesh government's judicial commission, probing the Shahi Jama Masjid riots in Sambhal, convened to record statements from government employees on Thursday. The commission was established in response to the violent outbreaks on November 24 last year, during which four people lost their lives.
Spearheaded by former High Court Judge Devendra Arora, ex-DGP Arvind Kumar Jain, and former Additional Chief Secretary Amit Mohan Prasad, the commission is based at the PWD guest house on Chandausi Road. This marks another attempt to understand the violence that claimed several lives and injured multiple people, including police officers.
Victims of the 1978, 1986, and 1992 riots, which remain unresolved, are also pressing for renewed investigations. Individuals like Manoj Kumar and Vishnu Shankar Rastogi echoed calls for justice, citing personal losses and unsatisfactory compensation. SDM Vandana Mishra assured that public statements have been recorded and further hearings will be announced.
