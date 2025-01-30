Surrender of Naxalites Marks Major Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh

Nine Naxalites, predominantly women, laid down arms in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, bringing attention to ongoing efforts to combat extremist activities.

Among the surrendered were key figures from past violent episodes, including the 2020 Minpa and 2017 Burkapal encounters, who expressed dissatisfaction with the Maoist cause.

The state government is recognizing their shift by incorporating them into a rehabilitation scheme aimed at reintegrating former insurgents through welfare incentives and support.

(With inputs from agencies.)