Surrender of Naxalites Marks Major Breakthrough in Chhattisgarh
Nine Naxalites, mainly women, surrendered in Chhattisgarh, citing disillusionment with the Maoist ideology. Involved in past violent incidents, they hailed the state's initiatives for Naxal elimination. These former operatives will receive benefits under a rehabilitation policy for those leaving violence behind.
Nine Naxalites, predominantly women, laid down arms in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, bringing attention to ongoing efforts to combat extremist activities.
Among the surrendered were key figures from past violent episodes, including the 2020 Minpa and 2017 Burkapal encounters, who expressed dissatisfaction with the Maoist cause.
The state government is recognizing their shift by incorporating them into a rehabilitation scheme aimed at reintegrating former insurgents through welfare incentives and support.
