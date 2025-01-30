Left Menu

Passport Puzzle: Supreme Court Orders Arrest of Man in Contempt Case

The Supreme Court has intervened in a case involving a man who went to the US despite his passport being held by the court. An inquiry and arrest were ordered. The man is entangled in a custody dispute with his estranged wife, leading to contempt proceedings.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:38 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:38 IST
The Supreme Court has issued a non-bailable warrant for a man embroiled in a contempt case, who astonishingly managed to reach the US despite his passport being retained by the court. The discrepancy has prompted the court to launch an inquiry into how he was allowed to leave India.

Justices Sudhanshu Dhulia and Prashant Kumar Mishra have enlisted the help of additional solicitor general K M Nataraj to investigate the situation further, seeking answers regarding the man's departure without necessary travel documents. The home ministry has been directed to take legal measures to bring the man back.

The man, engaged in a legal battle with his estranged wife over their child's custody, defied court-ordered appearances in January. His departure amid ongoing proceedings raises questions about potential assistance and procedural lapses, with further hearings set for February 19.

