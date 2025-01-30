Left Menu

BSF Honours: Celebrating Dedication and Valor

The Border Security Force (BSF) awarded 33 personnel with the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. Presented by West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose, the ceremony highlighted the strategic contributions of the BSF in securing national borders and thwarting threats. Key officials attended the event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 30-01-2025 18:59 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 18:59 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force (BSF) distinguished 33 of its personnel on Thursday by awarding them the Police Medal for Meritorious Service. This recognition was bestowed during a ceremony reflecting their exceptional contributions to national security.

CV Ananda Bose, the Governor of West Bengal, presented the medals to both active and retired members of the force. The ceremony, held at New Town, emphasized the crucial role these individuals play in defending the country's borders and mitigating potential threats.

Senior officers such as Ravi Gandhi and Maninder Pratap Singh Pawar were also in attendance, underscoring the significance of the event. Governor Bose praised the BSF's advancements in strategic expertise, infrastructure, and training efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

