Global Political and Economic Events Calendar

The diary outlines a global schedule of political and economic events from January to March. Key highlights include defense meetings, visits by heads of state, international elections, and commemorative anniversaries. Notable events involve NATO, EU councils, and notable diplomatic engagements across continents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 19:42 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 19:42 IST
Global Political and Economic Events Calendar
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

An upcoming calendar outlines a series of pivotal political and economic events scheduled worldwide from January to March. Each day features a range of international activities, from defense meetings and diplomatic visits to significant elections.

Highlights include a NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, visits by world leaders such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Serbia and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump. Various European Union councils are also slated to discuss economic and foreign affairs.

Other notable events cover global commemorations like International Women's Day and World Water Day, underscoring the international community's engagement in diverse areas of interest. All events illustrate the dynamic political and economic landscape projected early in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)

