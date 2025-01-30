Global Political and Economic Events Calendar

An upcoming calendar outlines a series of pivotal political and economic events scheduled worldwide from January to March. Each day features a range of international activities, from defense meetings and diplomatic visits to significant elections.

Highlights include a NATO defense ministers' meeting in Brussels, visits by world leaders such as Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in Serbia and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu with US President Donald Trump. Various European Union councils are also slated to discuss economic and foreign affairs.

Other notable events cover global commemorations like International Women's Day and World Water Day, underscoring the international community's engagement in diverse areas of interest. All events illustrate the dynamic political and economic landscape projected early in the year.

(With inputs from agencies.)