Hostage Release Tensions: A Chaotic Swap Amidst Crowded Scenes

A tense exchange unfolded as Hamas handed over several hostages, including three Israelis and five Thai nationals, in Gaza. However, chaotic scenes at the handover site prompted Israel to delay releasing Palestinian prisoners.

The detainees, part of a phased agreement that paused the fighting earlier this month, saw their release halted amid swarming crowds that sparked concerns for hostages' safety, highlighting the fragile nature of the ongoing crisis.

Critics have continued to pressure Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, accusing him of mishandling negotiations following a security breach in the initial Hamas assault. The situation remains volatile as diplomatic efforts aim to prevent further incidents.

(With inputs from agencies.)