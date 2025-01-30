Left Menu

Major Cocaine Bust: Smugglers Nabbed in Bareilly

Two individuals were arrested in connection with the seizure of 817 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 4.85 crore, near Rohilkhand University in Bareilly. The smugglers, Raj Bahadur Singh and Charan Singh, confessed to sourcing the cocaine from a supplier named Sarnam in Punjab.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bareilly | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:04 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:04 IST
In a significant breakthrough, law enforcement authorities in Bareilly apprehended two drug smugglers and confiscated 817 grams of cocaine, valued at around Rs 4.85 crore. The operation was executed near the vicinity of Rohilkhand University, providing a critical blow to trafficking networks.

The police, led by Inspector Dhananjay Pandey, intercepted a vehicle on Dohra Road where the illegal substance was found. The suspects, identified as Raj Bahadur Singh and Charan Singh, have been charged under the NDPS Act, marking a strong stance against narcotics distribution.

Upon questioning, the arrested individuals revealed their plan to transport the cocaine from Delhi to a client in Bareilly. The drugs were traced back to a supplier known as Sarnam from Punjab, prompting further investigation into the broader criminal network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

