Left Menu

Army Thwarts Infiltration at LoC: A Tactical Victory

Army troops successfully foiled a heavily-armed terrorist infiltration attempt along the Line of Control in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir. The swift response initiated a gunfight in the Khari Karmara area. Reinforcements have been deployed, and a search operation is ongoing to gather more details.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:09 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:09 IST
Army Thwarts Infiltration at LoC: A Tactical Victory
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Army troops thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of heavily-armed terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

The alert troops identified the movement of the terrorists in the Khari Karmara area, prompting an exchange of gunfire between the two sides, according to security officials.

At least two terrorists were struck during the encounter. However, their current condition remains unclear. Reinforcements have reached the densely-vegetated scene, and a search operation is actively underway as further information is awaited.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025