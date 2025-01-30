Army Thwarts Infiltration at LoC: A Tactical Victory

In a significant development, Army troops thwarted an infiltration attempt by a group of heavily-armed terrorists along the Line of Control (LoC) in Poonch district, Jammu and Kashmir, on Thursday.

The alert troops identified the movement of the terrorists in the Khari Karmara area, prompting an exchange of gunfire between the two sides, according to security officials.

At least two terrorists were struck during the encounter. However, their current condition remains unclear. Reinforcements have reached the densely-vegetated scene, and a search operation is actively underway as further information is awaited.

