Nigerian National Arrested in Maharashtra for Drug Possession

A Nigerian man, Jansar Walker, was arrested in Nalasopara, Maharashtra, with mephedrone worth Rs 12 lakh. The Anti-Narcotics Cell detained him after finding him with 62.300 grams of the drug. He faces charges under NDPS and Foreigners Act, with a probe on drug sources underway.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Palghar | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:25 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:25 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Nigerian national Jansar Walker has been apprehended in Nalasopara, Maharashtra, with a substantial quantity of mephedrone, valued at Rs 12 lakh, a police official reported on Thursday. The arrest was executed by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police crime branch on Wednesday evening.

The operation unfolded when an ANC patrol caught Walker on a two-wheeler, waiting near Nalasopara's Central Park. The team discovered 62.300 grams of MD on him, resulting in his immediate arrest, as confirmed by officials.

Authorities have charged Walker under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act at the Tulinj police station. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origins of the confiscated drug.

(With inputs from agencies.)

