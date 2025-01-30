Nigerian National Arrested in Maharashtra for Drug Possession

Nigerian national Jansar Walker has been apprehended in Nalasopara, Maharashtra, with a substantial quantity of mephedrone, valued at Rs 12 lakh, a police official reported on Thursday. The arrest was executed by the Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Mira Bhayandar-Vasai Virar police crime branch on Wednesday evening.

The operation unfolded when an ANC patrol caught Walker on a two-wheeler, waiting near Nalasopara's Central Park. The team discovered 62.300 grams of MD on him, resulting in his immediate arrest, as confirmed by officials.

Authorities have charged Walker under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and the Foreigners Act at the Tulinj police station. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origins of the confiscated drug.

(With inputs from agencies.)