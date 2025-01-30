Left Menu

Major Yaba Drug Bust in Assam: Rs 9 Crore Worth Seized

In Assam's Cachar district, police recovered Yaba tablets worth Rs 9 crore. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma announced the arrest of one person involved. The operation was based on specific intelligence, and the seized Yaba tablets contain methamphetamine, an illegal substance in India.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 30-01-2025 20:42 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 20:42 IST
In a major crackdown, Assam's Cachar district police have seized Yaba tablets valued at Rs 9 crore, leading to the arrest of one individual. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma disclosed the details on Thursday, emphasizing the significance of this operation.

The operation, based on specific intelligence, unfolded at the Silchar Aizawl Bypass, where an auto rickshaw was intercepted. Upon a meticulous search, 30,000 Yaba tablets, allegedly transported from a neighboring state, were discovered.

Yaba tablets, notorious for containing methamphetamine, are illegal in India. Sarma praised the prompt and effective action of the police in curbing this illicit drug trafficking.

(With inputs from agencies.)

