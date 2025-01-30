Supreme Court Steps In: Safeguarding Palar River from Tanneries' Pollution
The Supreme Court has directed the Tamil Nadu government to tackle pollution in the Palar River caused by untreated tannery waste. The state must form a committee to assess and remedy the ecological damage. Compensation to affected families and stricter compliance measures for tanneries have been mandated.
The Supreme Court has issued a decisive verdict to address the severe pollution in Tamil Nadu's Palar River caused by untreated effluents from local tanneries. The ruling aims to safeguard citizens' rights to a pollution-free environment by obligating the state to take prompt corrective measures.
In a comprehensive judgment, the court mandated forming a panel led by a former high court judge to evaluate the ecological damage and recommend remediation strategies. This initiative underscores the urgent need to restore water bodies and protect public health.
The ruling further called for swift compensation to impacted families and strict enforcement of environmental compliance for tanneries. Regular audits and adherence to sustainable practices were also emphasized to prevent future degradation and ensure accountability.
