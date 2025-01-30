Justice Served: 10-Year Sentence in 2021 Minor Rape Case

In a decisive move towards justice, a local court on Thursday meted out a 10-year rigorous imprisonment to Mohmmad Sharif for the rape of a minor girl in 2021. The case was presided over by Special Judge (POCSO) Vinay Kumar Singh.

The conviction stems from an incident on May 30, 2021, when Sharif was found guilty of raping a 15-year-old girl in the Koluhi police station jurisdiction. The prosecution was launched following a police complaint filed by the victim's father.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 5,000 on Sharif. The case was prosecuted under relevant IPC sections including 376 for rape, alongside the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act provisions.

