Diplomatic Efforts Intensify Amid Franco-Rwandan Tensions Over Congo Conflict

Amid rising tensions, France's foreign minister visits Rwanda to promote peace after M23 rebels, supported by Rwandan troops, took Goma in DRC. The mission follows diplomatic talks with leaders of Congo and Rwanda. France, leading the U.N. Security Council response, condemns Rwanda's involvement in the conflict's escalation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 21:37 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 21:37 IST
In a bid to curb regional tensions, France's foreign minister has ventured to Rwanda following crucial discussions in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC). This diplomatic mission, spearheaded by France on behalf of the U.N. Security Council, aims to address the conflict that erupted after M23 rebels, aided by Rwandan forces, seized the strategic city of Goma.

The mission comes in the wake of President Emmanuel Macron's consultations with Congolese and Rwandan leaders, Félix Tshisekedi and Paul Kagame, respectively. The French foreign ministry spokesperson, Christophe Lemoine, emphasized the necessity of an immediate diplomatic resolution to halt the violence that has surged to a level not seen since 2012.

While France has worked to strengthen its ties with Rwanda in recent years, tensions have been heightened by accusations of Rwandan involvement in the DRC unrest. Paris condemned Kigali's actions while Rwanda has justified its military presence as self-defense against armed factions within the DRC. The situation remains delicate as diplomatic efforts continue.

