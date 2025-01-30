Left Menu

Tulsi Gabbard Vows to Overhaul Intelligence

At her confirmation hearing as President Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard pledged to protect whistleblowers and provide comprehensive intelligence for informed policy decisions. She criticized intelligence agencies for past issues, promising rigorous oversight if confirmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 30-01-2025 22:15 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 22:15 IST
Tulsi Gabbard Vows to Overhaul Intelligence
Tulsi Gabbard
  • Country:
  • United States

During her confirmation hearing on Thursday, former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, chosen by President Donald Trump as the director of national intelligence, expressed strong criticism towards intelligence agencies. She now seeks the backing of the Senate for her commitment to protect whistleblowers.

Gabbard emphasized her dedication to delivering a comprehensive intelligence overview, ensuring that no country, group, or individual receives undue allowance. This, she stated, is crucial for the security and freedom of the American public.

Her potential confirmation would overhaul current intelligence practices, emphasizing transparency and accountability, as she reiterated her pledge of rigorous monitoring and protection of whistleblowers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

Trump Administration Offers Buyouts to Shrink Federal Workforce

 Global
2
Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

Congo Conflict: UN Calls for Action Amid Rising Tensions

 Global
3
Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

Judicial Intervention Temporarily Halts Trump's Funding Freeze

 United States
4
Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

Rubio Grants 90-Day Humanitarian Aid Waiver Amidst Aid Review

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025