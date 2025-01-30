Tulsi Gabbard Vows to Overhaul Intelligence
At her confirmation hearing as President Trump's nominee for director of national intelligence, former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard pledged to protect whistleblowers and provide comprehensive intelligence for informed policy decisions. She criticized intelligence agencies for past issues, promising rigorous oversight if confirmed.
During her confirmation hearing on Thursday, former U.S. Representative Tulsi Gabbard, chosen by President Donald Trump as the director of national intelligence, expressed strong criticism towards intelligence agencies. She now seeks the backing of the Senate for her commitment to protect whistleblowers.
Gabbard emphasized her dedication to delivering a comprehensive intelligence overview, ensuring that no country, group, or individual receives undue allowance. This, she stated, is crucial for the security and freedom of the American public.
Her potential confirmation would overhaul current intelligence practices, emphasizing transparency and accountability, as she reiterated her pledge of rigorous monitoring and protection of whistleblowers.
