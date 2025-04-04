Senate GOP Battles to Extend Trump's Tax Cuts Amidst Debt Concerns

The U.S. Senate's Republicans are striving to secure the extension of President Donald Trump's 2017 tax cuts while navigating Democratic opposition. This budget measure's implementation could add trillions to the federal debt and significantly impact Medicaid spending for low-income citizens.

Republicans claim the $1.5 trillion extension will not elevate federal spending due to the current presence of temporary tax cuts. However, analysts from the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget argue these cuts could further exacerbate the national debt, with the Bipartisan Policy Center anticipating a $5.7 trillion deficit increase over a decade.

Concerns surface regarding potential Medicaid spending cuts, with political pressure mounting from both Democratic and some Republican lawmakers who recognize Medicaid's vital role for many constituents. While many 2017 tax cuts target high-income taxpayers, key corporate rate reductions remain permanent, as do adjustments benefiting some low- and middle-income Americans.

