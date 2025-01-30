Left Menu

American Security Firm Deploys Veterans to Gaza Checkpoint

A U.S. security firm, UG Solutions, is recruiting 100 U.S. special forces veterans to manage a checkpoint in Gaza amid a truce between Israel and Hamas. This unprecedented move raises concerns of potential conflict involving American contractors in a volatile region, as previous incidents highlight risks.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 30-01-2025 23:58 IST | Created: 30-01-2025 23:58 IST
A U.S. security firm, UG Solutions, is enlisting nearly 100 veterans from U.S. Special Forces to run a critical checkpoint in Gaza as part of the Israel-Hamas ceasefire agreement, according to statements from a company representative. This deployment introduces armed American contractors into one of the globe's most conflict-ridden areas.

UG Solutions, established in 2023 in Davidson, North Carolina, offers recruits a daily rate of $1,100 and a $10,000 advance, according to details from a recruitment email. The firm aims to hire specifically 96 veterans with special operations backgrounds.

The role of UG Solutions in the ceasefire arrangement, highlighted by the involvement of private contractors, has ignited concerns among Western nations over the possibility of American engagement in military clashes in Gaza, where tensions with Hamas remain high.

(With inputs from agencies.)

