Former Ipsen Executive Jailed for Insider Trading
A former Ipsen executive, Dishant Gupta, was sentenced to two months in prison for insider trading. He illegally profited over $260,000 after acquiring shares of Epizyme using confidential information before Ipsen announced its acquisition of the company. Gupta was also fined $20,000.
The scandal unfolded after Gupta utilized confidential information from his company regarding the acquisition, breaching the trust of his colleagues and employer as confirmed by prosecutors in court discussions.
