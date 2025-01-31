Russia's Air Defence Intercepts 17 Drones in Southern Regions

In a swift two-hour operation, Russia's defense ministry announced the successful downing of 17 Ukrainian drones over four key southern regions on Thursday night.

The majority of these drones, 11 in total, were intercepted between 7:50 p.m. and 10 p.m. Moscow time over the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have held territory since their cross-border move in August.

Additional reports from the ministry indicated similar actions in Belgorod, Voronezh, and the Crimea peninsula, though governors confirmed no injuries or damage occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)