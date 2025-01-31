Left Menu

Russia's Air Defence Intercepts 17 Drones in Southern Regions

Russia's defense ministry reported intercepting 17 Ukrainian drones over four southern regions, including Kursk, Belgorod, Voronezh, and Crimea. Most drones were downed between 7:50 p.m. and 10 p.m. Moscow time, with no reported casualties or damage. Voronezh governor confirmed drone activity without any injuries.

Updated: 31-01-2025 03:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a swift two-hour operation, Russia's defense ministry announced the successful downing of 17 Ukrainian drones over four key southern regions on Thursday night.

The majority of these drones, 11 in total, were intercepted between 7:50 p.m. and 10 p.m. Moscow time over the Kursk region, where Ukrainian forces have held territory since their cross-border move in August.

Additional reports from the ministry indicated similar actions in Belgorod, Voronezh, and the Crimea peninsula, though governors confirmed no injuries or damage occurred.

(With inputs from agencies.)

