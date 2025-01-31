Trump Threatens BRICS with Tariffs in U.S. Dollar Defense

In a bold move to defend the U.S. dollar's dominance in global finance, President Donald Trump has reiterated his warning to BRICS member nations, threatening them with 100% tariffs if they attempt to develop an alternative reserve currency.

The BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with new members like Egypt and Indonesia, have been engaged in discussions to lessen their dependency on the U.S. dollar, especially following the Western sanctions on Russia.

Trump's proposal to impose tariffs also targets neighboring Canada and Mexico as he strives to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking, notably fentanyl, impairing America's borders and communities. As the U.S. economy shows resilience, combined with political maneuvers, the dollar remains unchallenged in its supremacy over international trade.

