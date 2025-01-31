Left Menu

Trump Threatens BRICS with Tariffs in U.S. Dollar Defense

President Donald Trump has issued a warning to BRICS countries about replacing the U.S. dollar as a reserve currency, threatening 100% tariffs. Despite BRICS discussions on a new currency, the U.S. dollar's dominance in world trade remains strong. Trump aims to leverage tariffs against migration and drug issues involving Mexico and Canada.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-01-2025 08:17 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 08:17 IST
Donald Trump

In a bold move to defend the U.S. dollar's dominance in global finance, President Donald Trump has reiterated his warning to BRICS member nations, threatening them with 100% tariffs if they attempt to develop an alternative reserve currency.

The BRICS group, comprising Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, along with new members like Egypt and Indonesia, have been engaged in discussions to lessen their dependency on the U.S. dollar, especially following the Western sanctions on Russia.

Trump's proposal to impose tariffs also targets neighboring Canada and Mexico as he strives to address illegal immigration and drug trafficking, notably fentanyl, impairing America's borders and communities. As the U.S. economy shows resilience, combined with political maneuvers, the dollar remains unchallenged in its supremacy over international trade.

(With inputs from agencies.)

