Global Dispatches: Unpacking World Events Amid Tariffs, Quakes, and Conflicts

In global news, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has resolved to intensify actions against Hamas in Gaza despite ongoing ceasefire talks mediated by Egypt and Qatar. The pressure mounts as negotiations continue regarding hostages and the advent of President Trump's 'voluntary emigration' plan.

Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump's proposed auto tariffs could deal a significant blow to working-class Americans. As the administration enacts a 25% tariff on imported vehicles, consumers face rising costs with escalating demand for used cars amid shrinking supply.

The world watches as Myanmar's death toll hits 1,700 following a catastrophic earthquake, leaving communities and rescue teams struggling. In Ukraine, Russia's drone attack claims lives in Kharkiv, driving President Zelenskiy to seek Western backing in response to the three-year conflict.

