Tamil Nadu's Battle for Domicile-Based Medical Reservation
The Tamil Nadu government plans to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its ruling that struck down domicile-based reservations for post-graduate medical courses as unconstitutional. The decision impacts the state's 69% reservation policy, affecting many students and raising social justice concerns.
Chennai
The Tamil Nadu government is preparing to challenge the Supreme Court's recent verdict that deemed domicile-based reservations for post-graduate medical courses unconstitutional.
A three-judge bench ruled that such reservations infringe upon the fundamental rights of many students, potentially disrupting the state's existing 69% reservation policy.
State Health Minister Ma Subramanian emphasized that reservations ensure social justice in Tamil Nadu. He announced plans for a review petition following consultations with medical experts, highlighting the significant impact on the state's quota system.
