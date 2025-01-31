Left Menu

Tamil Nadu's Battle for Domicile-Based Medical Reservation

The Tamil Nadu government plans to file a review petition in the Supreme Court against its ruling that struck down domicile-based reservations for post-graduate medical courses as unconstitutional. The decision impacts the state's 69% reservation policy, affecting many students and raising social justice concerns.

Updated: 31-01-2025 09:42 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 09:26 IST
  India

The Tamil Nadu government is preparing to challenge the Supreme Court's recent verdict that deemed domicile-based reservations for post-graduate medical courses unconstitutional.

A three-judge bench ruled that such reservations infringe upon the fundamental rights of many students, potentially disrupting the state's existing 69% reservation policy.

State Health Minister Ma Subramanian emphasized that reservations ensure social justice in Tamil Nadu. He announced plans for a review petition following consultations with medical experts, highlighting the significant impact on the state's quota system.

