Drone Warfare Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Refinery

An overnight drone attack by Ukrainian forces ignited a fire at an oil refinery in Russia's southern Volgograd region. The regional governor announced the blaze had been extinguished quickly.

Governor Andrei Bocharov used Telegram to inform that Russian air defenses countered the attack, which involved eight drones. Debris from one drone caused the fire, resulting in the hospitalization of one refinery worker.

Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation confirmed the attack and described the target as a significant Russian refinery. Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry reported intercepting 49 Ukrainian drones overnight, including in the Rostov and Volgograd regions.

