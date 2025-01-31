Drone Warfare Sparks Fire at Russian Oil Refinery
A drone attack caused a fire at an oil refinery in Russia's Volgograd region. The fire has been extinguished, with one worker injured. The regional governor reported that Russian air defenses intercepted eight drones. The incident is part of broader overnight drone attacks across Russia by Ukrainian forces.
An overnight drone attack by Ukrainian forces ignited a fire at an oil refinery in Russia's southern Volgograd region. The regional governor announced the blaze had been extinguished quickly.
Governor Andrei Bocharov used Telegram to inform that Russian air defenses countered the attack, which involved eight drones. Debris from one drone caused the fire, resulting in the hospitalization of one refinery worker.
Ukraine's Centre for Countering Disinformation confirmed the attack and described the target as a significant Russian refinery. Meanwhile, Russia's Defense Ministry reported intercepting 49 Ukrainian drones overnight, including in the Rostov and Volgograd regions.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Farewell to a Financial Firestarter: Hindenburg's Final Chapter
Los Angeles Wildfires: How a City Battles Relentless Infernos
Ceasefire Accord and Hostage Release Spark Jubilation Amid Strikes in Gaza
Battle for Credit: Biden and Trump on Gaza Ceasefire Breakthrough
Global Leaders React to Gaza Ceasefire