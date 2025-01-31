Left Menu

Tensions Escalate as Israel Strikes Hezbollah Targets

The Israeli military conducted strikes against Hezbollah targets in the Bekaa Valley, targeting underground weapons facilities and arms smuggling operations. This action follows the interception of a Hezbollah drone and breaches a ceasefire agreement. Strikes have led to casualties, increasing regional tensions.

The Israeli military launched operations overnight targeting Hezbollah positions in the Bekaa Valley and the Syrian-Lebanese border, according to an official statement released Friday. Key targets included a facility involved in underground weapons development and an operation linked to arms smuggling into Lebanon.

On the prior day, Israel intercepted a Hezbollah drone, branding it a violation of the existing ceasefire agreement between Israel and Lebanon. This ceasefire, which was initially brokered in late November following the Gaza conflict, is set to remain effective until February 18, as confirmed by U.S. authorities on Sunday.

Despite the ceasefire's extension, tensions have escalated with Israel conducting several strikes on Lebanese territory, resulting in over 100 casualties. The latest of these was a drone attack in Majdal Selm, a southern Lebanese town, which left at least five people injured.

