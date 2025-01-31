Left Menu

Ukraine's Air Defences Triumph Over Russian Drone Assault

Ukraine's air defenses successfully intercepted 59 out of 102 drones launched by Russia in a recent overnight attack. Despite the use of electronic warfare, Russian drones managed to cause damage in the northeastern Sumy region, as well as in the southern Odesa and central Cherkasy regions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 31-01-2025 13:00 IST | Created: 31-01-2025 13:00 IST
Ukraine's Air Defences Triumph Over Russian Drone Assault
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In a significant overnight military maneuver, Ukraine's air defenses effectively neutralized 59 of the 102 drones that Russia launched in a calculated strike, according to reports from the air force.

The operation highlighted the use of electronic warfare, noting that 37 drones were 'lost' in the process, aiming to redirect them. Nevertheless, some Russian drones succeeded in inflicting damage in various regions, including Sumy in the northeast, Odesa in the south, and Cherkasy in central Ukraine.

While the air force withheld specific details of the damage inflicted, the event underscores ongoing tensions and the strategic role of drones in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

Commerce Nominee's Tough Stance on Trade and AI

 Global
2
Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

Drone Attack Devastates Sumy Apartment

 Global
3
Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

Chloe Kelly Eyes Exit from Man City to Secure Euro Dream

 United Kingdom
4
Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

Retail Crime in Britain: The Alarming Rise and What's Being Done

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI drives breakthroughs in early detection of cervical cancer

AI’s legal limit: Why machines can’t deliver justice

AI won’t take over, but it will take us somewhere unexpected

Do language barriers undermine AI’s role in global health communication?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025