Ukraine's Air Defences Triumph Over Russian Drone Assault

In a significant overnight military maneuver, Ukraine's air defenses effectively neutralized 59 of the 102 drones that Russia launched in a calculated strike, according to reports from the air force.

The operation highlighted the use of electronic warfare, noting that 37 drones were 'lost' in the process, aiming to redirect them. Nevertheless, some Russian drones succeeded in inflicting damage in various regions, including Sumy in the northeast, Odesa in the south, and Cherkasy in central Ukraine.

While the air force withheld specific details of the damage inflicted, the event underscores ongoing tensions and the strategic role of drones in the conflict.

(With inputs from agencies.)